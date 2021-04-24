ANCYL calls for release of 911 call record, full video of night of Myeni's death

The former rugby player and father of two, died earlier this month after he was gunned down by police in Hawaii who were responding to a call of a 'burglary in progress.'

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) is demanding that the US government disclose what transpired the night 29-year-old Lindani Myeni was shot and killed.

Some members of the group held a picket outside the US Embassy in Pretoria on Friday, seeking justice for Myeni.

The former rugby player and father of two, died earlier this month after he was gunned down by police in Hawaii who were responding to a call of a “burglary in progress”.

The youth league's national spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize said they were still waiting for police to release more information on the call-out that ended in Myeni’s death as well as the full footage from the body camera.

“There is a whole of things that we question. We believe that the American government is not being transparent. They have not released a full, unedited, footage that was taken on that particular day. We want them to release the 911 call record so that we can be able to also connect the dots.”

