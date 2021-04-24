ANC Free State makes U-turn on bid to contest SCA judgement that nullified PEC

In a letter to Moroka Attorneys, which Eyewitness News has seen, its provincial Secretary Paseka Nompondo instructs the law firm to immediately file a notice withdrawing the appeal.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State has made a U-turn on its bid to contest a Supreme Court of Appeal's (SCA) judgement nullifying its provincial executive committee.

It said the party would not proceed with the appeal.

Nompondo further explained the party’s position on the matter – including the decision by ANC officials and the national working committee to seek a political solution to the impasse.

The SCA declared the 2018 election of the provincial executive committee (PEC) unlawful and unconstitutional last month.

A move by the ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s allies Sam Mashinini in the Free State has failed to gain momentum.

Instead, the bid to challenge the SCA judgement has just laid bare the divisions in the PEC.

In the by Nompondo, he instructs Moroka Attorneys to withdraw the application, flagging the agreement to continue with unity talks among warring factions.

He also hits out at Mashinini, saying he had no authority nor was he mandated by the PEC to seek intervention at the apex court.

Mashinini, who cited the PEC and the national executive committee as applicants, had also acted in defiance of the party’s top officials and its national working committee.

Some of Magashule’s allies and supported the move, claiming it had been done before and the PEC had the right to self-determine.

Former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe is set to assist in rebuilding unity in that province.

