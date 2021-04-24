Abahlali Basemjondolo say they won't back any political party in local govt poll

The organisation's president Sibusiso Zikode said they believe that none of the existing political parties represent the interests of South Africa's most marginalised citizens.

DURBAN – Shack dwellers organisation Abahlali Basemjondolo said unlike in the past, it would not be supporting any political party during this year's local government elections.

Abahlali Basemjondolo is one of the biggest social movements in the country with over 80,000 members – many of them residing in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zikode said they have worked very hard to organise the poor and they would not donate the power they have accumulated to existing political parties.

“They only recoognise us when we are heading to elections. It’s the only season that we exist, and we become voting banks in the poverty that we are confined to.”

He called on voters to exercise discernment during the elections.

“We should not vote for the sake of voting. Our vote does not only count, but it is also special in that it puts the future of our country and our generation first.”

Zikode said those contesting the elections must ensure that the process is fair and free of violence.

