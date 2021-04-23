Zondo Inquiry adjourns early over Anoj Singh’s 'health reasons'

The former Transnet CFO was testifying about his bank accounts on Friday, but another date will be set for him.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has adjourned earlier than anticipated due to what Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said were “health reasons related to former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh”.

Singh was testifying about his bank accounts on Friday, but another date will be set for him.

Zondo said: “We’re going to adjourn now due to Mr Singh's health-related business and another date will be arranged.”

Earlier during the session evidence leader Anton Myburgh couldn’t hold his laughter when asking Singh how he could claim he didn’t know that he wasn’t making a single cent in interest from the millions in his accounts.

Singh said he didn’t mind not earning any interest on his millions because he needed to have access to the money.

Yet earlier, he said he didn’t use the money because he had excellent saving culture.

The commission said Singh didn’t use any of the R19 million from 2012 to 2015.

