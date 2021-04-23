Go

Weather Watch: Western Cape can expect a sunny Saturday

Your Friday Eyewitness News Weather Watch for Saturday.

Picture: Pixabay.com
JOHANNESBURG - Most parts of the Western Cape can expect a hot Saturday, while parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy.

WESTERN CAPE:

Cape Town is expected to start out at 13°C and peak at 26°C while Vredendal will peak at 32°C.

GAUTENG:

Johannesburg can expect its temperatures to peak at 25°C while Pretoria can expect its temperatures to peak at 27°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Ulundi and Richard's Bay will be partly cloudy. Durban is expected to peak at 25°C.

