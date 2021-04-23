Weather Watch: Western Cape can expect a sunny Saturday

Your Friday Eyewitness News Weather Watch for Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Most parts of the Western Cape can expect a hot Saturday, while parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy.

WESTERN CAPE:

Cape Town is expected to start out at 13°C and peak at 26°C while Vredendal will peak at 32°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 24.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/Ipfj2H7Dw4 SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 23, 2021

GAUTENG:

Johannesburg can expect its temperatures to peak at 25°C while Pretoria can expect its temperatures to peak at 27°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 24.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/JjyBYcADnI SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 23, 2021

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Ulundi and Richard's Bay will be partly cloudy. Durban is expected to peak at 25°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 24.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/NXj2HX578W SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 23, 2021

