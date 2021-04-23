WCED hoping to have all pupils placed by start of second term

There are still more than 2,000 learners that needed to be placed.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said that all of the province's state schools were full.

It's hoped that by the start of the second term that they would be in the classroom.

For the entire first school term, 2,550 children have not been able to go to class as there simply wasn't any place, the Western Cape Education Department said.



It said that it was doing everything it could, including setting up mobile classrooms, which took time.

Schools with additional teaching posts have agreed to accommodate learners in alternative spaces, like assembly halls, until the classrooms are constructed.

Education MEC Debbie Schafer has stressed that all unplaced learners would be at school and ready to begin the second term on 3 May and would receive extra support to catch up.

But she said that these plans would not be possible without additional funding.

The department has had to reprioritise existing money, which means future budget allocations would be affected.

