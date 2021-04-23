Suspect arrested for allegedly scamming Yeoville residents over R1.6m CoJ bill

The suspect allegedly demanded a R10,000 gratification in order to prevent the City of Joburg from cutting water supply at the residential flats.

JOHANNESBURG – A 30-year-old man is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday for fraud, extortion, and corruption allegations involving a R1.6 million municipal water account.

It’s understood the suspect scammed Yeoville residents after he claimed that he was a lawyer and was collecting debt on behalf of the City of Johannesburg.

He allegedly demanded a R10,000 gratification in order to prevent the city from cutting water supply at the residential flats.

The Hawks' Ndivhuwo Mulamu said that officials arrested the fraudster on Thursday, following a sting operation.

"We recieved information regarding a suspicious man who was demanding a gratification of R10,000 in order to stop the water supply cut-off at a block of flats in Yeoville, where they are allegedly owing over R1.6 million worth of municipality water accounts rates. An operation was conducted and we successfully arrested the suspect in posession of the R10,000 gratification in church."

