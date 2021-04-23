Singh denies meeting Essa at Melrose office, feeding him confidential Eskom info

Anoj Singh also denies that he had corrupt relationships with Gupta associate Salim Essa's companies Regiments and Trillian and gave them confidential information.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Transnet chief finance officer (CFO) Anoj Singh has said he never met Salim Essa at his Melrose Arch offices as alleged at the state capture commission.

Singh also denies that he had corrupt relationships with Essa's companies Regiments and Trillian and gave them confidential information.

The former CFO is back testifying about his time at the state-owned entity.

“Firstly, Mr Chair, I deny ever meeting Mr Essa at his Melrose offices. There is no evidence that Mr Essa and I met at his Melrose offices while he was shareholder. Secondly, Mr Chair, in terms fof eeding confidential information about Eskom, I deny that I fed any confidential information.”

Singh said that he met the Gupta associate only twice outside of their formal Eskom meetings.

He said that he had no influence in payments that were made to management consulting company, McKinsey, that had subcontracted Essa's companies Regiments and Trillian.

This included a R1.8 billion McKinsey settlement that was agreed when its contract with Eskom was terminated, and Singh was CFO at the power utility.

Singh also denied that he had corrupt relationships with Essa's companies.

