SA's COVID-19 death toll rises to 53,995 as 1,413 new infections recorded

Fifty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, pushing the national death toll to 53,995.

In the last 24 hours, 1,413 infections have also been reported, with more than 1.5 million positive cases identified since the start of the pandemic.

The country's recovery rate is still at 95%.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 34 493 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 1 413 new cases, which represents a 4.1% positivity rate. A further 55 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 53 955 to date. Read more here https://t.co/OaKfRacHUE pic.twitter.com/f2cGSoDAB7 NICD (@nicd_sa) April 22, 2021

