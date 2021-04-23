Go

SA's COVID-19 death toll rises to 53,995 as 1,413 new infections recorded

Fifty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, pushing the national death toll to 53,995.

A mortician getting ready to prepare a coffin for a COVID-19 body at Broodie Funeral Parlour in Soshanguve. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
32 minutes ago

In the last 24 hours, 1,413 infections have also been reported, with more than 1.5 million positive cases identified since the start of the pandemic.

The country's recovery rate is still at 95%.

