Repairs required at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital before reopening - dept

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development said several structural repairs were still required at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital before the facility can be reopened.

It's been temporarily closed for a week after a fire, which has resulted in the damage of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies worth R40 million.

The department conducted a visual assessment of the facility on Friday and has decided to delay the reopening of the hospital to allow police and forensic to continue with investigations.

“The damaged portions will need structural repairing. At this stage, we are unable to confirm how long the structural assessments will take and when will this process be concluded. The department fully appreciates the inconvenience this incidence has created to patients, staff, and the public," department's spokesperson Bongiwe Gambu said.

