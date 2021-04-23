QueerLivesMatter welcomes arrest in Lonwabo Jack murder case

Lonwabo Jack was murdered on his birthday last weekend in Nyanga. A 17-year-old boy's been taken into custody in the Eerste River area.

CAPE TOWN - Gay rights group QueerLivesMatter has welcomed the breakthrough in the investigation into a young man's murder in a suspected hate crime.

The organisation's Kamva Gwana: "We want to highlight that queerphobia and homophobia does not only affects our older generations but the taught intolerance that now rests in young people, turns these young people, the 17-year-old arrested in this case, into vicious murderers and criminals."

Lonwabo Jack was murdered on his birthday last weekend in Nyanga.

A 17-year-old boy's been taken into custody in the Eerste River area.

WATCH: 'We're not just letters, we are people' - LGBTIQ+ community demands justice following attacks

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.