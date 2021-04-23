PSA eyes first week of June for threatened strike if govt fails to meet demands

If the government fails to give in to organised labour's demands for a hike of over 7%, unions have threatened to go on strike.

CAPE TOWN - Unions representing public servants are meeting with government negotiators in Centurion in Gauteng on Friday to try to thrash out a pay hike deal.

If the government fails to give in to organised labour's demands for a hike of over 7%, unions have threatened to go on strike.

“If you look at the process that needs to be followed, we need to look at the first week of June that the strike will commence at the Department of Home Affairs, this means that all services that one relies on at Home Affairs, including immigration, the deeds office...” said the Public Servants Association's Reuben Maleka.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.