Private funeral to be held for Jacqueline Mofokeng & daughter this weekend

The 62-year-old lost her battle with the coronavirus, a day after her daughter, Thato Mofokeng, also succumbed to COVID-19 in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of the late Jacqueline Mofokeng said she and her daughter would be laid to rest in a private funeral over the weekend, which would be attended by close members of the family.

Mofokeng passed away from COVID-19 related complications on Thursday at her home in Irene, Pretoria.

The 62-year-old lost her battle with the coronavirus, a day after her daughter, Thato Mofokeng, also succumbed to COVID-19 in hospital.

Tributes have poured in from all structures of government following the news of Mofokeng’s passing.

The committee on justice and correctional services, where Mofokeng served as the African National Congress (ANC) whip, said that she was a dedicated and disciplined member of the committee, who made valuable contributions to the work of Parliament.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola praised Mofokeng for her passion and commitment in ensuring a better and safer South Africa for all.

READ: Lamola remembers MP Jacqueline Mofokeng

The ANC’s deputy chief whip, Doris Dlakude, hailed Mofokeng as a trailblazer who championed many causes for the empowerment and the protection of women and children.

“As the ANC parliamentary caucus, we extend our sincere condolences to family, friends and comrades. Our ANC parliamentary caucus is much poorer without her.”

ANC CAUCUS MOURNS PASSING OF ANC MP, COMRADE JACQUELINE

MOTLAGOMANG MOFOKENG pic.twitter.com/g9zU9dMmUw ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) April 22, 2021

Mofokeng constantly attended the court case against Oscar Pistorius, who was found guilty of killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, and often sat side-by-side with Steenkamp’s mother, June.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.