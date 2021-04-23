NW ANC IPC placed Mahumapelo on suspension out of fear, say his supporters

They claimed that the IPC was attempting to reduce Supra Mahumapelo’s chances of returning to the helm as the party’s provincial chairperson.

JOHANNESBURG - Supporters of former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo said that the African National Congress (ANC)’s interim provincial committee placed him on temporary suspension purely out of fear.

In a statement penned by some branches from Mamusa region, they called the suspension unconstitutional and laughable.

Mahumapelo stepped down in 2018 amidst calls for his removal as both premier and party chair – the ANC is expected to elect new leaders in the coming months.

The IPC suspended the MP, calling him a serial transgressor, accusing him of sowing division and undermining party structures.

Papa Jood - a former provincial executive committee member, a well-known Mahuampelo ally and one of the applicants who took on the ANC when their PEC was disbanded in 2018 – has once again come to the former chair’s defence.

He accused the IPC of suspending Mahumapelo as part of its plans to influence the upcoming regional and provincial conferences.

"They're aware that Supra is more grounded and that he will most definitely come back and now they have that fear and they decided to take him out."

Jood, who continued to call the IPC illegitimate, also placed blame with an ANC faction behind party President Cyril Ramaphosa, claiming that this was all part of a purge of those who did not support him in 2017.

The ANC’s executive committee granted the IPC more powers just last month but Jood said that it had overstayed its welcome.

"As you know, the IPC's been in office for over 16 months but they're constitutionally supposed to be there for 9 months."

Mahumapelo’s suspension is pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing that he is currently undergoing.

