NPA confirms fugitive in R745m Eskom fraud case, Lomas, arrested in London

Michael Lomas was taken into custody on 15 April and appeared at the Westminister Magistrates Court on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s investigating directorate has confirmed that former Eskom contractor and fugitive, Michael Lomas, has been arrested in London.

This is in connection with a R745 million fraud and corruption case.

He was granted bail of R1.7 million and he further submitted additional surety in the sum of about R4.3 million.

The investigating directorate's Sindisiwe Seboka: "The arrest and appearance emanate from months of talks with UK authorities about the fraud and corruption case where Eskom paid R745 million for Tubular Construction Projects. Lomas has been indicted, along with four other accused in South Africa, who were initially arrested in December 2019."



Extradition proceedings will now go ahead.

