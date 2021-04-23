NMB authorities warn of 'dire' situation as dam levels running dangerously low

Nelson Mandela Bay authorities have begged residents to use water sparingly as the average dam levels in the metro sat at just over 14%.

CAPE TOWN – Dams supplying the Nelson Mandela Bay area with water are at an all-time low.

City authorities have begged residents to use water sparingly.

The average dam levels in the metro were sitting at just over 14%.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Municipality said that it was working around the clock to fix water leaks in the area as residents anxiously waited for rain.

The municipality's Masixole Zinto said: “The drought situation is very bad in NMB, dam levels are at 14.32%. It's very dire, we are hoping that our communities will assist us."

Zinto said that 300 million litres of water was being used every day.

“That's far too high,” he warned.

If dams reached 5% and below, taps could run dry.

Parts of the Eastern Cape have been in the grips of a drought for the past seven years.

