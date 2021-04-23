N1 near Buccleuch interchange closed after gas tanker collided with cars

Two people were injured and taken to hospital when the truck collided with two other vehicles on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – The N1 highway between the Buccleuch interchange has been completely shut due to an overturned gas tanker.

The JMPD said other major routes had been closed due to potential danger posed by the highly flammable gas.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “The N1 South is also blocked off at New Road out of fear that the tanker could explode, which may place lives at risk. Motorists now have to drive up Allandale Road and exist at Kyalami main road or use the old Pretoria Road.”

One motorist said he had been stuck for more than an hour.

“I’m about 100 metres from the New Road offramp and I’ve moved 200 metres in the last hour It’s absolute chaos and we don’t know what time people ae going to get home, if people can avoid the highway, they must do so.”

