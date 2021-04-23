Tshegofatso Pule’s family shocked by news of previous pregnancy with Shoba

Pule's family has been left shocked after the state revealed in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court that this was not the first time she was pregnant with her boyfriend, and murder accused, Ntuthuko Shoba's baby.

JOHANNESBURG – Tshegofatso Pule's family said that they had been left emotionally rattled after disturbing WhatsApp messages revealed that the young woman was pregnant for the second time with Ntuthuko Shoba's baby.

The State presented cellphone records to the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Shoba, who is accused of being the mastermind behind Pule's murder, was applying for bail once again.

The body of the young woman, who was eight months pregnant at the time, was found hanging from a tree last year.

The matter was postponed to next week for arguments.

Pule's family was left shocked after the State revealed in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court that this was not the first time that she was pregnant with her boyfriend Shoba's baby.

The court heard how Pule's previous pregnancy was terminated.

WhatsApp messages gave a glimpse into the pair's relationship and revealed how the young woman did not trust Shoba and feared that he would do anything not to become a father again.

Her uncle, Tumisang Katake, said that they'd been left disturbed by the latest revelations.

“We have been robbed of three lives, as a family, by the same man. I will be honest, no one would be normal after hearing such things.”

Shoba is expected back in the dock on Monday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.