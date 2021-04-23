Go

Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA

The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having more independent directors, as well as an independent chair.

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa at a media briefing on the coronavirus on 25 March 2020 in Pretoria. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has exercised his powers in terms of Section 13 of the National Sport and Recreation Act and has stripped Cricket South Africa (CSA) of national recognition.

The move strips the cricket body as the authority to run the sport in the country.

The move comes after its members' council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having more independent directors, as well as an independent chair.

