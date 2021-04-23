Motshekga attends joint funeral of 4 Limpopo pupils killed in bakkie crash

Six pupils from the Jim Chavani Secondary School lost their lives last week when the bakkie they had hitched a ride from lost control and crashed into a house.

JOHANNESBURG – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Friday attended a combined funeral service for four pupils from the Jim Chavani Secondary School in Limpopo who died in car crash.

It’s understood that a 19-year-old pupil, who was driving without a license, allegedly gave his peers a lift from school.

One pupil was laid to rest on Thursday, while another service will be held on Saturday.

The minister's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: “The minister will be attending the funeral of the four learners who unfortunately passed away last week following the car crash. The minister will be joined by the MEC of Education in Limpopo, together with traditional leadership in the area who are also going to be supported by the pastors forum.”

It is always sad and difficult to bury young children who had big hopes and dreams. May their souls rest in peace. @ReginahMhaule @ElijahMhlanga @HubertMweli pic.twitter.com/hXftlLLNq5 Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) April 23, 2021

