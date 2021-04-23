Mango still operating, says airline as govt funding delayed

Mango’s Benediction Zubane said that the board and interim board of SAA were in discussions with the Department of Public Enterprises about the repositioning of the subsidiaries in light of the delayed funding.

JOHANNESBURG - Low cost airline Mango has assured customers that it was still operating as talks with government over its financial crisis continued.

This comes after reports that the airline was set to be grounded from next month until it received funding from the government.

The Public Enterprises Department has been asked to consider placing the cash-strapped carrier under business rescue after trying to divert R2.7 billion of the R10.5 billion allocated to South African Airways (SAA)’s subsidiaries, which included Mango.

However, it’s understood that the cash injection has been delayed.

Mango’s Benediction Zubane said that the board and interim board of SAA were in discussions with the department about the repositioning of the subsidiaries in light of the delayed funding.

"Mango id in constant discussions with the Department of Public Enterprises on the funding issue and I'd like to make it very clear that Mango is still operating and any development or any news to the effect will be communicated to the public as soon as information becomes available."

