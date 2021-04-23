Mahumapelo, Lenkopane want ANC disciplinary committee to recuse itself

The pair is accused of organising and running a parallel rally — just meters away from the IPC’s own Siyanqoba gathering during a by-election.

JOHANNESBURG — Former North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo and acting women’s league secretary Bitsa Lenkopane have called for all members of the ANC’s disciplinary committee to recuse themselves.

The two in a letter by their representative Alfred Nyamane — which Eyewitness News has seen — raise concerns over the conduct of the chairperson of the committee and the evidence presenter claiming that they will not receive a fair hearing.

The pair is accused of organising and running a parallel rally — just meters away from the IPC’s own Siyanqoba gathering during a by-election.

This week, the IPC also suspended Mahumapelo’s party membership pending the outcome of the disciplinary process.

Mahumapelo and Lenkopane are said to be apprehensive about their disciplinary process.

This is contained in a letter in which Nyamane complains that they are barred from personally making representations before the committee and its chairperson Wendy Matsemela.

In it, Matsemela’s conduct is compared to that of running a criminal trial in which the two are being treated as the accused

They also describe the evidence presenter Mosweu Mogotlhe as unfair claiming he refused to furnish them with further particulars when requested to do so.

Among several other issues raised by Mahumapelo and Lenkopane they said an impression was being created to paint them as uncooperative and a law unto themselves, which they say couldn't be left unchallenged.

The IPC’s spokesperson Kenny Morolong has refused to discuss their claims when called for comment.

“These comrades are well within their rights, to ventilate all these matters".

The matter has since been postponed to next week.

READ: NW ANC's interim provincial committee suspends Supra Mahumapelo

READ MORE: NW ANC IPC placed Mahumapelo on suspension out of fear, say his supporters

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.