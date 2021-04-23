Lufuno Mavhunga case: State asks for accused to be denied bail for own safety

According to the State, there have been incidents where the teenager had to be rescued from her parents' custody before being taken to a youth centre.

JOHANNESBURG – The State in the case of a 14-year-old Limpopo pupil who was arrested for assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga has told the Thohoyandou Magistrates Court that the teenager should not be granted bail as she was not safe in the custody of her parents.

Her bail application was heard on Thursday, and the matter was remanded to next week for further hearing.

The teenager was arrested last week after a video of her beating up fellow pupil, Mavhunga, at the Mbilwi Secondary School emerged and was shared widely online.

Following this, 15-year-old Mavhunga took her own life.

The State told the court that it was in the best interest of the accused minor to remain in the custody of a youth centre.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Mashudu Malabi-Nzhangi said, “The investigating officer tried to give some incident which had happened, that is why at this stage we are saying that it would be in the best interest for the child to be kept at the youth care centre.”

