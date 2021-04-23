Lesotho’s Majoro fires 4 ministers, coalition now faces possible collapse

The latest move by the PM follows the sacking of controversial Agriculture Minister Tefo Mapesela last week, and it means Majoro’s coalition government, with the opposition Democratic Congress, is now facing a possible collapse.

JOHANNESBURG – Lesotho Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro has fired four more ministers in a purge of members of his party who announced that they were forming a new party.

This followed the sacking of controversial Agriculture Minister Tefo Mapesela last week, and it means that Majoro’s coalition government, with the opposition Democratic Congress, now faced possible collapse.

Majoro came into power less than a year ago and now the party that made him prime minister, the All Basotho Convention (ABC), was splitting again.

READ: Lesotho PM faces ouster after ruling party break-up

The new party, to be led by the fired justice minister and former deputy leader of the ABC Nqosa mAHao, was expected to be unveiled on Friday.

It will show if the coalition with the opposition Democratic Congress still had the simple majority it needed to remain in power.

If it doesn’t, it means that Majoro will be toppled in parliament.

The prime minister is neither the leader nor a member of the national executive of the leading party in the coalition, the ABC.

His predecessor, murder-accused former Prime Minister Tom Thabane, remains at the helm of the party and the defectors accuse Majoro and secretary-general, Lebohanga Hlaele, of continuing to allow Thabane to rule from behind the scenes.

Thabane’s wife Maesiah, who is also accused of masterminding the murder of the former prime minister’s second wife Lipolelo, is now making moves to represent the party in the upcoming elections next year and the defectors said that they would not stand for that.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.