Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes on Anele Tembe's death: I have lost the love of my life

In his first public address since the death of his fiance Anele Tembe, AKA asked for privacy as he dealt with losing her.

JOHANNESBURG - In his first public comment since his girlfriend Anele ‘Nellie’ Tembe passed away, rapper AKA released a statement on Friday speaking about his loss.

Tembe was engaged to Forbes and died in Cape Town on 11 April 2021. Friends and family paid their final respects to her last Friday when the 22-year-old's funeral service was held at the Durban International Conference Centre.

"I have lost the love of my life... and every day feels like a mountain to climb. I miss Anele, so much, and I'm heartbroken at the unfulfilled life we had planned together," he said in the statement released on Twitter.

Forbes said that her death took a major toll on him emotionally and psychologically and hit out at rumours about the two's relationship before she died. Details about her death have not been released after speculation that she either fell or jumped through a window at the Pepperclub Hotel.

He said that he would continue to remain silent on the matter and handed over his public affairs and social media accounts to his management team.

"Insinuations and innuendo made on personhood made it even more difficult to process and the strain our families have taken is unspeakable - which is why at this time I choose to retreat to honour my journey, praying that the moments of stillness may bring me closer to some clarity."

Forbes thanked his family as well as Tembe's, referring to them as his own, and extended gratitude to his business associates, political leaders, peers, elders, friends and neighbours.

"Last but not least, to my incredibly loyal fans, the MEGACY, your collective love and support brought me much comfort," he added.

"Please respect our privacy as we go through our grieving process, and please continue to keep our families in your prayers."

