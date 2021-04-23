JSE fires Ntuthuko Shoba amid Tshegofatso Pule murder case

He was arrested in February after his accomplice Muzikayise Malephane who confessed to killing Pule, turned State witness.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has on Friday confirmed that the alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder Ntuthuko Shoba has been fired.

Shoba was employed in the IT division of the JSE.

He was arrested in February after his accomplice Muzikayise Malephane who confessed to killing Pule, turned State witness.

He had been on cautionary suspension since his arrest.

In a statement, the JSE said it had been assisting police with their investigations into the murder case and would continue to cooperate with officials when required to do so.

