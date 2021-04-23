'Ill' Zim MP Joanah Mamombe moved from hospital bed to prison

Joanah Mamombe had been due to undergo specialist treatment in a private Harare hospital on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG — There are concerns over the health of a young opposition MP in Zimbabwe, who was taken from her hospital bed on Thursday night back to prison.

A video taken and shared on Twitter shows Mamombe lying on her hospital bed, trying to tell prison officers that she's in pain.

Her party, the MDC Alliance, said the 27-year-old MP had been due to see a specialist doctor on Friday.

It’s not clear what she’s suffering from.

But party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said that forcing Mamombe back to prison was cruel and inhuman.

Mamombe is the youngest MP in the current Parliament.

She and party youth leader Cecillia Chimbiri have been in prison since 5 March — when they were arrested for taking part in an illegal gathering.

In the latest show of cruel, inhuman & degrading treatment, @JoanaMamombe was forcibly removed from hospital by prison officials last night against the orders of her doctor who says she needs specialist treatment. She remains gravely ill & was scheduled to see a specialist today. pic.twitter.com/6a8uHydVTM Fadzayi Mahere (@advocatemahere) April 23, 2021

