'Ill' Zim MP Joanah Mamombe moved from hospital bed to prison

Joanah Mamombe had been due to undergo specialist treatment in a private Harare hospital on Friday.

MDC Alliance MP Joanah Mamombe had been due to undergo specialist treatment in a private Harare hospital on Friday. Picture: @JoanaMamombe/ Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG — There are concerns over the health of a young opposition MP in Zimbabwe, who was taken from her hospital bed on Thursday night back to prison.

A video taken and shared on Twitter shows Mamombe lying on her hospital bed, trying to tell prison officers that she's in pain.

Her party, the MDC Alliance, said the 27-year-old MP had been due to see a specialist doctor on Friday.

It’s not clear what she’s suffering from.

But party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said that forcing Mamombe back to prison was cruel and inhuman.

Mamombe is the youngest MP in the current Parliament.

She and party youth leader Cecillia Chimbiri have been in prison since 5 March — when they were arrested for taking part in an illegal gathering.

