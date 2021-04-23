Fugitive Michael Lomas's extradition to SA has started in UK - NPA

Lomas was arrested in London on 15 April in connection with a R745 million Kusile fraud and corruption case.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) said former Eskom contractor and fugitive Michael Lomas's extradition to South Africa had started in the UK.

Lomas was arrested in London on 15 April in connection with a R745 million Kusile fraud and corruption case.

He was granted bail of R1.7 million in the Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday and also had to submit additional surety of around R4.3 million.

The NPA's investigating directorate said Lomas's arrest and court appearance emanates from months of talks with UK authorities about the fraud and corruption case relating to Eskom's R745 million payment to Tubular Construction Projects.

Lomas has been indicted along with four others in South Africa who were arrested in December 2019 and are back in court on the first of June.

The Investigating Directorate's Sindisiwe Seboka said Lomas had never cooperated with law enforcement to stand trial.

“We brought an extradition application through the UK Central authorities

to assist in bringing Lomas back to SA to account.”

In line with the UK's extradition process, Lomas first needs to appear in British courts, that will decide whether or not to extradite him to South Africa.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.