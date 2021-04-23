From cleaner to teacher: Natasha Dietrich aims to inspire others

Dietrich said she always knew there was more to life even while working as a cleaner at the University of the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - From a cleaner to a teacher, and now on the verge of bachelor’s degree in education, Natasha Dietrich wants other adults to get an education.

The 47-year-old spoke to Eyewitness News on Friday about her journey.

Dietrich said she always knew there was more to life even while working as a cleaner at the University of the Western Cape.

In 2014, she took the brave step to enrol as a full time student, while working a full time job.

She said the students on campus motivated her.

“If they can do it… then I can do it. On the very last day of applications, I decided to take a chance and put in my application in and luckily I was accepted.”

The mother of three is now a primary school teacher and loves nurturing future leaders.

She said teaching had always been her passion and she encouraged adults without a higher education to take that first step.

#NatashaDietrich The 47-year-old mother of three says she always knew there was more to life - even while working as a cleaner at the University of the Western Cape. GLS pic.twitter.com/Mr7FvtIq68 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 23, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.