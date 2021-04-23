FlySafair says flights still operational despite booking system issues

Its booking system was down due to problems with an international airline reservation system.

CAPE TOWN - Local airline FlySafair said that it was working around the clock to resolve technical system issues affecting its website and app.

Radixx International said that it had suffered a major technical hiccup and that all of its clients, including Air Belgium, Japan's Peach Airlines, Sky Airlines in Chile and Air Transat in Canada had been affected.

FlySafair's Kirby Gordon said that the outage started during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"It's incredibly unfortunate for us as unfortunately, we're not able to make new reservations or change existing ones at this stage but fortunately, all air systems are still operational so flights can still operate without any concerns there. We are also able to sell tickets at the airport for flights departing in the next 24 to 48 hours."

Gordon said that they were still selling tickets.

"Customers are welcome to approach our ticket sales desks and We're selling all flights there for a flat fee of R800, including a check bag. We hope to have the same service available through call centre."

Because the online check-in service was unavailable, FlySafair was asking passengers be at the airport at least two hours before departure.

