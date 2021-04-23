Firefighters act swiftly to extinguish Caledon Hospital fire in WC

The fire, which started late on Thursday night, was extinguished, with the flames contained to just one ward.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Local Government Department said that a fire that broke out at the Caledon Hospital had been extinguished.

The blaze started in a ward late on Thursday night.

MEC Anton Bredell said that firefighters were quick to react as patients were evacuated.

The flames were contained to just the one ward.

The MEC said that by midnight, all patients were able to return to their beds.

The cause of the fire was still unclear and was being investigated.

It comes just days after a fire at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.

The facility was severely damaged.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.