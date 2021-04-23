Equal Education calls for release of KZN scholar transport policy

Equal Education activists staged a picket outside the department’s offices in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday and called for the release of a finalised learner transport policy.

JOHANNESBURG — Lobby group Equal Education on Friday said a claim by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education that it consulted widely before finalising its scholar transport policy was misleading.

Equal Education activists staged a picket outside the department’s offices in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday and called for the release of a finalised learner transport policy.

The organisation’s national head of organising Zanele Modise said while a draft policy was released for public comment in April last year, it’s not clear if their input was considered in the finalised policy because the department had poorly communicated in this regard.

KZN Department of Education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said they were awaiting final approval from Cabinet before sharing a finalised learner transport policy with the public.

“It is now going to be presented before Cabinet for approval and the department remains committed in providing learner transport to all deserving learners.”

Equal Education’s Zanele Modise said they had some concerns.

“We are so uneasy about the policy only being finalised after Cabinet gives approval and our question to the department is that will this sitting be open to the public as well to give their comments? And if the KZN Department of Education goes ahead and publishes the policy without giving the public a chance to look at it, we will monitor its implementation and challenge sections that still do not offer clarity.”

The department said it would respond to issues raised by Equal Education in the next three weeks.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.