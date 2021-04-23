EC residents urged to use water sparingly as dam levels at all-time low

The average dam level in the metro is just over 14%.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape dams supplying the Nelson Mandela Bay area are at an all-time low.

Authorities have on Friday begged residents to use water sparingly.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said it was working around the clock to fix water leaks in the area as residents anxiously await rain.

The municipality’s Masixole Zinto said: “The drought situation is very bad. In NMB, dam levels are at an average of 14.32%. It's a very dire, we are hoping that our communities will assist us.”

Zinto said 300 million litres of water was being used every day and he's warned that was far too high.

If dams reach 5% - and below - taps could run dry.

Parts of the Eastern Cape have been in the grips of a drought for the past seven years.

