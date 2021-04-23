CT taxi duo hit with life sentences for 2018 sexual assault of teen girl

The girl was attacked while on her way home from attending extra classes.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town taxi driver and fare collector have been sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Giovanni Florence and Jerome van Wyk were sentenced in the Parow Sexual Offences Court this week.

In March 2018, the grade 12 pupil had attended extra lesson at her Kraaifontein school.

It was arranged that a teacher would give her a lift to her Delft home but the educator's car broke down on the way.

The girl then took a taxi.

Taxi driver Florence didn't stop at the victim's destination and instead drove to a deserted area where he and Van Wyk sexually assaulted her.

They were arrested soon after the attack.

The court heard the learner suffered immense trauma but remained strong and successfully completed her matric year.

In a victim impact statement, the girl said that she became frightened to travel to school and back home, adding that she was now afraid of men.

