Civil society groups march on Sassa offices calling for extension of R350 grant

JOHANNESBURG – Civil society organisations have handed over a memorandum to the Department of Social Development at its South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices in Pretoria, demanding the extension of the COVID-19 social relief of distress grant.

Over 80 organisations demonstrated on Thursday, under the banner "Pay the grants campaign".

The group called for the R350 grant to be extended until a legislative and policy framework with a secure budget was in place for the implementation of a basic income grant.

Human rights body, Black Sash, said that thousands of people were facing financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic.

Gauteng regional manager, Thandiwe Zulu said: "COVID is still here with us and people have lost jobs, more families have fallen into the cracks, therefore we are pressing on to say let the grant be extended."

