Anoj Singh changes tune on why he had 8 safety deposit boxes

First, he told the state capture commission that it was for family valuables and documents but now he said that he needed a place to store any personal items because he was going through a marital separation.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet CFO, Anoj Singh, has changed his tune about why he had eight safety deposit boxes at the Knox Vault.

He also struggled to convince the state capture commission that Witness 3 never drove him to the vault to deposit money from the Guptas.

"Your answer is: 'This is a crime-ridden country and as a family we decided to store valuables in a vault,'" evidence leader Advocate Anton Myburg read back to Singh.

That was Singh’s initial take on why he had deposit boxes.

Then the commission showed him that at the end, the space could be equivalent to 160cm in height and he offered a little bit more information

"In 2014, when you left the marital home, where did you live?" Myburgh asked

Singh: "I as living with Miss Naicker."

"Why didn't you leave non-valuable personal effects?" Myburgh probed.

Singh: "The choice of me storing my personal effects that were still subject to a separation."

But Myburg was not convinced.

"It's only when you're confronted with how you incrementally increase your holding of these boxes that you evaluate. Why?"



Singh: "As I explained earlier, I didn't recall the number of boxes that I had, chair."

Singh paid R35,000 every year for the deposit boxes.

