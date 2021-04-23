'A very sad day for our country,' says interim board after CSA de-funding

JOHANNESBURG — The interim board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) has responded to a decision by Minister Nathi Mthethwa to de-recognise and stop funding the body, saying It was a very sad day for the country and millions of South African fans.

"It is indeed a very sad day for our country, for cricket, for the millions of South African fans who love the game and the sponsors who have committed to cricket and its grassroots development. But it is a specifically sad day for the players, staff and others whose livelihoods are at stake," CSA statement read.

The minister said in a statement on Friday that he had applied his mind to the matter and there were those who were irrational on the members' council.

He said this was about a meeting where members voted against changes to the memorandum of incorporation, which would allow for restructuring at CSA.

This comes after many years of internal infighting and instability.

Mthethwa said he had noted the opposition to changing the governance structure of CSA.

He said this was in particular in relation to a majority of an independent board and an independent chairperson.

In response, the interim chairperson of the board, Dr Stavros Nicolaou, spoke out strongly against those who don't want change at CSA: “Only the Members’ Council can retrieve the situation now by resolving to support an expedited procedure in terms of section 60 of the Companies’ Act.”

Mthethwa said it was a very sad day specifically for the players, staff, and others whose livelihoods were now at stake.

