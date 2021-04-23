3 gangsters sentenced for attempted hit on defence attorney William Booth

The lawyer was shot at outside his Higgovale home in April last year, but his attackers missed.

JOHANNESBURG — Three gangsters have on Friday been sentenced in connection with an attempt hit on prominent defence attorney William Booth.

On Friday, Kauthar Brown, Ebrahim Deare and Riyaad Gesant — all members of the Terrible West Siders gang — entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State.

It's emerged an imprisoned gang leader of the Terrible West Siders ordered the hit on the prominent defence lawyer.

The three planned the assassination and Deare was going to be the hitman.

Brown provided Booth's address and a getaway car to a State witness who was instructed to drop them close to the house.

They had inspected the area for several days.

The NPA said on 8 April last year, the imprisoned gang leader contacted the accused and told them he was growing impatient because they were taking too long to execute the plan.

They were instructed that the hit must happen the next day, on the morning of 9 April.

On that day, Deare ran towards Booth — who was in his garage — and fired five shots.

The next day, Brown paid them for executing the hit.

Brown has been sentenced to five years imprisonment for willfully aiding and abetting activities of a gang and five years imprisonment for conspiracy to commit murder.

Both sentences have been wholly suspended for five years, and she's been placed on house arrest for three years for the attempted murder.

Deare was sentenced to an effective 10 years imprisonment and Riyaad Gesant was sentenced to an effective five years behind bars.

