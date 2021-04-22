Wrapping up term 1: WCED commends schools’ resilience to cope under COVID

But at least now the first academic term is almost behind pupils, teachers, staff, and parents.

CAPE TOWN - Schooling communities across the country have been forced to cope under difficult conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday's the end of the first term of the 2021 school year.

On Thursday, the Western Cape Department of Education's Bronagh Hammond said the resilience schools had shown was impressive as most principals, teachers, and pupils worked hard to adapt.

At some schools, classes are being held as normally as possible with social distancing in place while at other lessons are still being split.

Hammond said they had received a number of applications over the past week from schools requesting to operate at 100% capacity from the start of the second term.

She added the placement of learners has proven to a challenge.

Two weeks ago, there were 5,500 pupils that still needed to be placed in the province. By Wednesday, that number dropped to just over 2,000.

Hammond said they were hoping to find spots for the rest by Friday.

Learners who have missed the first term will be helped to catch up.

