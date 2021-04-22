‘Who’s scamming who?’ - Sexwale mum on Hawks probe into heritage fund

This comes after he appeared on eNCA saying that the fund had brought a huge sum of money into the country, which was held by the South African Reserve Bank.

JOHANNESBURG- African National Congress (ANC) veteran Tokyo Sexwale on Thursday said he couldn’t give details of the investigation by the Hawks into a so-called heritage fund after reports that he was scammed.

This comes after he appeared on eNCA saying that the fund had brought a huge sum of money into the country, which was held by the South African Reserve Bank.

This was to pay for free education and bullet trains among others. He has claimed that billions of rands disappeared.

However, the Reserve Bank said it had no record of the money and Sexwale appeared to have been scammed.

READ: How to spot a 419 scam

But he insists he had shown certain documents to Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago, proving that money went missing.

“Documents that pointed out to malfeasance and criminality that was happening inside the bank. Malfeasance, criminality and shenanigans were happening inside the bank, that’s what the documents are saying; they had names of individuals, how money has been moved from this account and where it went into the commercial banks.”

WATCH LIVE: Tokyo Sexwale sets the record straight on heritage fund

During an interview on eNCA over the weekend, Sexwale claimed that billions meant for a heritage fund had been stolen.

He said the fund had offered billions of rands to assist with efforts to fight the impact of COVID-19, as well as the debt of university students.

"This fund is there, but in the process of making sure it's brought into the economy, we have found some resistance, and when we checked the resistance, we found that part of this money has been stolen."

Sexwale said that the matter was urgently raised with Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni and his predecessor, as well as the ANC top six and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.