Weather Watch: Thundershowers predicted for Gauteng on Friday

Your Friday Eyewitness News Weather Watch for Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – Heavy thundershowers can be expected for Gauteng moving into the weekend.

GAUTENG:

Johannesburg can expect its temperatures to peak at 22°C while Pretoria can expect its temperatures to peak at 24°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 23.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/sm9jVWBiGn SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 22, 2021

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Heavy rain can also be expected in KZN on Friday. Durban and Newcastle’s temperatures are both expected to peak at 23°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 23.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/XifhWG0tV3 SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 22, 2021

WESTERN CAPE:

Cape Town is expected to start out at 14°C and peak at 24°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 23.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/GykYxmYHgc SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 22, 2021

