Weather Watch: Thundershowers predicted for Gauteng on Friday

Your Friday Eyewitness News Weather Watch for Friday.

Picture: Pixabay.com
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Heavy thundershowers can be expected for Gauteng moving into the weekend.

GAUTENG:

Johannesburg can expect its temperatures to peak at 22°C while Pretoria can expect its temperatures to peak at 24°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:
Heavy rain can also be expected in KZN on Friday. Durban and Newcastle’s temperatures are both expected to peak at 23°C.

WESTERN CAPE:
Cape Town is expected to start out at 14°C and peak at 24°C.

