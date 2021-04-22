Weather Watch: Thundershowers predicted for Gauteng on Friday
Your Friday Eyewitness News Weather Watch for Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – Heavy thundershowers can be expected for Gauteng moving into the weekend.
GAUTENG:
Johannesburg can expect its temperatures to peak at 22°C while Pretoria can expect its temperatures to peak at 24°C.
Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 23.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/sm9jVWBiGnSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 22, 2021
KWAZULU-NATAL:
Heavy rain can also be expected in KZN on Friday. Durban and Newcastle’s temperatures are both expected to peak at 23°C.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 23.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/XifhWG0tV3SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 22, 2021
WESTERN CAPE:
Cape Town is expected to start out at 14°C and peak at 24°C.
Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 23.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/GykYxmYHgcSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 22, 2021
