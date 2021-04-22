WC's Maynier concerned CT port may lose priority as govt focuses on Durban

Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier that the Port of Cape Town was a critical infrastructure asset and could serve as a catalyst for economic growth and recovery but that poor inadequate maintenance and investment in equipment was impeding its potential.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Economic Opportunities Department said that it was encouraged by the president's recent commitment to make South Africa's ports more efficient.

MEC David Maynier, however, raised concerns that the Port of Cape Town may be deprioritised.

He said that there was an extensive focus on the Port of Durban.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week visited the Port of Durban to check up on the work under way there.

Economic Opportunities MEC Maynier said that he'd written to the president, highlighting the challenges facing the Port of Cape Town.

"I'm grateful to all in the port logistics supply chain, including Transnet port terminals management, who've shown commitment to working collaboratively to find solutions to these challenges."

Maynier said that the port was a critical infrastructure asset and could serve as a catalyst for economic growth and recovery but that poor inadequate maintenance and investment in equipment was impeding its potential.

"Our ability to increase exports will continue to be constrained unless we urgently deal with the infrastructure challenges."

In the 2020/21 financial year, there were more than 5,000 equipment breakdowns at the facility, which comes to about 14 breakdowns every day.

Maynier said that much of the infrastructure was too old.

