JOHANNESBURG - Former Minister Tokyo Sexwale is giving a briefing on Thursday following Treasury and SA Reserve Bank’s dismissal of his theft claims.

During an interview with eNCA recently, Sexwale said that money meant to fund several needs in the country, including education, had been stolen.

He explained that it had been deposited into a "heritage fund".

But National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank said there was no evidence of billions of rands being deposited with the central bank in a so-called heritage fund.

They also said Sexwale appeared to have been the target of a scam.

WATCH LIVE: Tokyo Sexwale sets the record straight on heritage fund