WATCH LIVE: Anoj Singh, Lynne Brown return to Zondo Inquiry

The state capture inquiry will on Thursday hear Eskom-related evidence from former CFO, Anoj Singh, while former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown is expected to give evidence related to Denel.

The Zondo commission of Inquiry into state capture. Picture: EWN.
The Zondo commission of Inquiry into state capture. Picture: EWN.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry will on Thursday hear Eskom-related evidence from former CFO, Anoj Singh, while former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown is expected to give evidence related to Denel.

