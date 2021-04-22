Some WC schools seeking to operate at 100% capacity from second term

At some schools, due to coronavirus restrictions, classes were being held as normally as possible with social distancing in place, while at others, lessons were still being split.

CAPE TOWN - Schooling communities countrywide have been forced to cope under difficult conditions due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

But at least now the first academic term is almost behind learners, teachers, staff and parents.

Friday mark's the end of the first term of the 2021 school year.

The Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond said that the resilience that schools had shown was impressive as most principals, teachers, and pupils had worked hard to adapt.

At some schools, classes were being held as normally as possible with social distancing in place, while at others, lessons were still being split.

Hammond said that they had received a number of applications over the past week from schools requesting to operate at 100% capacity from the start of the second term.

She added that the placement of learners had proven to be a challenge.

Two weeks ago, there were 5,500 pupils that still needed to be placed in the province.

By Wednesday, that number dropped to just over 2,000.

Hammond said that they were hoping to find spots for the rest by Friday.

Learners who had missed the first term would be helped to catch up.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.