SIU recovers more than R40m from EOH for overcharging Defence Dept on contract

The SIU has uncovered procurement irregularities and overpricing arising from a R250 million Microsoft licenses contract signed between EOH and the department in 2016 and 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said that it had recovered R40 million from tech giant EOH which was due to the Department of Defence.

The agency has uncovered procurement irregularities and overpricing arising from a R250 million Microsoft licences contract signed between EOH and the department in 2016 and 2017.

The SIU investigations into the R250 million Microsoft Software Licences procurement contracts awarded by the Department of Defence (DoD) to EOH has uncovered irregularities relating to the procurement process and also overpricing of Microsoft Licenses amounting to more than R40m Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) April 21, 2021

The SIU said that EOH acknowledged that it overcharged the department for the Microsoft licences and agreed to sign an acknowledgment of debt amounting to over R41 million, which will be paid back over three years with interest.

Civil proceedings will also be instituted in the special tribunal to cancel the irregular contract and determine any further monies that can be recovered by the Department of Defence.

The SIU further said that Department fo Defence officials who were involved and were implicated in the procurement irregularities would be referred to the department for disciplinary action.

Evidence pointing to criminal action would be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further attention.

