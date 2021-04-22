Singh: I didn’t know my Dubai trips were paid for by Salim Essa

The state capture commission has shown him evidence proving that he travelled to Dubai repeatedly and either Essa or the Guptas paid for his flights and accommodation.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh on Thursday said he didn’t know that his Dubai trips were paid for by Gupta-associate Salim Essa.

Singh has been implicated in the widespread misappropriation of funds at Eskom and Transnet.

He said he wasn't aware.

The commission asked: “Do you dispute Ms Suleman's evidence that your flights were allocated to Mr Essa's account?”

Singh responded: “Yes, I was of the view that I was booking tickets on my own I had no association with the fact that the accounting of the travel excellence was allocating my tickets to Mr Essa's account.”

Singh said his business trips and vacations to Dubai were personal and he had no idea that Essa or the Guptas were paying for them.

The commission asked: “Travel Excellence is the travel agency of Mr Essa and Sahara computers, is it a coincidence that of all the hotels in Dubai you stay at were the one they are staying in?”

Singh: “I guess so…”

