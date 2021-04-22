Singh accepts Zondo Inquiry didn't give witness info on Gupta money incident

Singh was back at the state capture commission where he was testifying about allegations that he collected money from the Guptas and that one member of his former security detail, Witness 3, said that he deposited had the cash from the Guptas at Knox Vault.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh said that he accepted that the state capture commission could not have fed Witness 3 information about him depositing Gupta cash in safe deposit boxes at Knox Vault.

Singh denied that he ever asked Witness 3 to take him to the vault company and he accused the commission of giving him the information.

He still denied that he deposited cash received from the Guptas or that he deposited it in the safe deposit boxes at Knox Vault.

Inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, asked Singh if he accepted that the commission could have given Witness 3 information about the incident, to which he affirmed that he had.

