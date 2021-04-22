Sexwale to hold briefing to address heritage fund claims

During an interview with eNCA recently, Tokyo Sexwale said that money meant to fund several needs in the country, including education, had been stolen.

JOHANNESBURG - Former minister Tokyo Sexwale is expected to give a briefing on Thursday following Treasury and SA Reserve Bank’s dismissal of his theft claims.

During an interview with eNCA recently, Sexwale said that money meant to fund several needs in the country, including education, had been stolen.

He explained that it had been deposited into a "heritage fund".

This week, Treasury and the SA Reserve Bank denied the claims, saying that they received many requests for money or promises and regard these as scams.

