Sexwale adamant billions of rands from ‘fund’ were stolen by govt

After a few days of being told by many including the Reserve Bank that he had been scammed, Sexwale has hit back saying the money is real.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) veteran Tokyo Sexwale is sticking to his story that billions of rands sent via the so-called White Spiritual Boy Fund were stolen and a major crime has been committed.

After a few days of being told by many - including the Reserve Bank - that he had been scammed, Sexwale has hit back on Thursday saying the money was real.

He said an international banking system deposited a huge sum of money with the Reserve Bank.

He said the fund was geared at paying for free education and bullet trains and other major projects, but it was now gone.

Sexwale said a large amount of money was deposited with the Reserve Bank from an international body that helped reserve banks.



“It’s called BIS, the money we are talking about is linked to this system called BIS.”

This is despite the Reserve Bank saying earlier that it had no record of this and Sexwale had been scammed.

Sexwale has stood firm saying the money was legitimate.

He also said he turned to the president, finance minister, and Reserve Bank governor for help to verify the money but received nothing back despite being blue ticked on WhatsApp.

“The president, the governor and minister had this at their disposal and tremendous technologies to check this two years ago.”

He said there was no response from them, but the fund was real.

Sexwale maintained that a crime had been committed and money was taken.

